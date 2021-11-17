Beverly Jane (Thaldorf) Thienes

Beverly Jane (Thaldorf) Thienes, 92, of Onalaska, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at her home. She was born in La Crosse on September 8, 1929, to Andrew and Stella (Cox) Thaldorf. On September 11, 1948, she married Joseph Thienes in the Onalaska Methodist church. They were happily married for 64 years. Beverly was the oldest of ten children and graduated from Onalaska High School in 1947.

Beverly was a devout Christian who was baptized, confirmed and married in the Onalaska Methodist church. She enjoyed her time working on different church activities and the many friendships she made through serving her church. Beverly also spent numerous hours tending to her beautiful flowers. She had a talent for nurturing all her plants. One of her favorite hobbies was traveling with her siblings and occasionally stopping at a casino. She also cherished her time spoiling her many nieces and nephews. Beverly was the mother of five children all residing in the area. Her greatest joy was being a loving grandmother to her nine grandchildren andher fifteen great-grandchildren.

Beverly is survived by sons: Kurt, Terry (Cheryl), Roger and daughter Nancy (Tom) Krajewski. Sisters: Anita LeFebre, Etta Caroline Erickson, Phyllis Wilson-Wickus and Pamela Hagedon. In addition to her husband Joseph, she was preceded in death by her daughter Jeri Thienes, and brothers: Philip, Richard, Clinton and Steven Thaldorf, and sister Joyce Jones.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Noon at Rivers Harvest Church, 1001 Quincy Street, Onalaska. Pastor Andy LeFebre will officiate and burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.