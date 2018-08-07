CALEDONIA -- Beverly Jean Davis, 79 of Caledonia went to be with her Lord Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems–Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, Wis.
Bev was born March 29, 1939, in Wadena, Minn., to Herman and Mamie (Kadell) Pickar. She married the love of her life, Marion “Mike” Davis Sept. 20, 1954. They made their home in Caledonia, raising five children, Debi, Mamie, Tammy, Cal and Abraham. Bev had a deep faith and was a member of the Gathering Place in Caledonia.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Mike; three children, Mamie (Jerry) Pronschinske of Caledonia, Tammy (fiancé, Dan Litsey) Davis of Westby, Wis., and Cal (Sandy) Davis of Crown Point, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter and son-in-law, Debi and Bob Rozek; infant son, Abraham; two brothers, Duane and David Pickar; and two sisters, Beatrice Suderland-Cheesbrough and Jeannie Fisher.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at The Gathering Place, 617 W. Caledonia ., Caledonia, with Pastor Pamela Steel officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service-Houston and one hour prior to the service at the church. On the way to Caledonia on Saturday, Bev will be making her last drive through Sheldon. Bev will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery.