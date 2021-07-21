 Skip to main content
Beverly M. Towner, 91, of La Crosse passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at Hillview Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, 400 West Avenue South, La Crosse. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate and burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com

