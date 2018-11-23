Beverly Rudrud
LA CROSSE — Beverly Rudrud, 86, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in her sleep after a long battle with Dementia, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Home, with family by her side.
Bev was born March 15, 1932, in La Crosse, to Wesley and Lelah (Claussen) Johnson, where she grew up with her two siblings, Donald and Eileen. Bev loved to sing and laugh. She also loved to dance, which brought her to her husband, Ralph Rudrud. They met at the Concordia Dance Hall. They were married Jan. 15, 1955. They settled near Westby, where they enjoyed rural life and raised their four children. Bev was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses Feb. 5, 1968. She attended the Viroqua congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 40 years, she then moved back to La Crosse and attended the La Crosse congregation. Bev had a passion for the scriptures and she enjoyed sharing her faith in the Kingdom hope with everyone she met. Bev loved her family, gardening, canning, flowers, her chickens, playing Chinese checkers and her beloved dogs, Nugget, Pepper and Tiki.
Bev is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother. Bev is survived by her sister, Eileen Icaza; her son, Chauncey Rudrud; and her three daughters, April (Mark) Duffee, Cheryl (Pat) Popowich and Gretchen (Carl) Falk; as well as six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Viroqua Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. There will be a visitation starting at 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. with Damion Bredlau officiating. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.