VIROQUA—Beverly Sanwick, age 78, of Viroqua passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Vernon Memorial Hospital. She was born December 14, 1943, to the late James and Doris (Doxrud) Kingston in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Beverly married Ole Sanwick in 1964, in Janesville. They moved to Viroqua in 1976, where they raised their family and later divorced. After their divorce, Beverly started working as a housekeeper at Vernon Manor for many years until she retired. She was well known for her cooking, baking, and crocheting.

Beverly is survived by her son, Mike (Lori) Sanwick; her grandchildren: Todd (Alyssa) and Troy (Allison Hardy) Sanwick and Kyia Gibson and Casey Sanwick; great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Sanwick; many step-grandchildren; and step-great-granchildren; her brothers: Jim and Norman (Gail) Kingston; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jeff; and her granddaughter, Haley.

Per Beverly’s wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.