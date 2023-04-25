CHIPPEWA FALLS — Billie Elmer Powers, 80, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully at Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation in Thorp on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Billie was born on Nov. 27, 1942, the youngest child of Lee and Edna (Pinney) Powers of Glidden, Iowa. The family moved to Sheldon, Wisconsin, in 1947.

Billie married Sharon Patterson on Feb. 6, 1962, in Stillwater, Minnesota. They had three sons: Scott, Todd and Kenny.

Billie worked at Uniroyal in Eau Claire. Billie enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, motorcycling and snowmobiling with family and friends.

Billie is survived by son Scott (Ann) Powers of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Derek (Becky) Powers and their daughters: Madalyn, Brooklyn and Lillyan; Adam (Lynn Schindler) Powers, Cody Powers, Courtney Bartilson, Taylor Powers and Kelley Powers. Billie is also survived by sister Velma Olynick; brother-in-law, Norbert Kappes; and sisters-in-law: Cathe Powers and Anita Powers.

Billie was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Powers; sons: Todd Powers and Kenneth Powers; parents, Lee and Edna Powers; brothers: Mryl, Rex, Bobby, Edwin and Jack; sisters: Ruth, Betty, Jean and Evelyn.

Scott and Ann would like to thank the Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation in Thorp for the care, compassion and comfort they provided to Billie. The staff is tremendous and one of a kind.

A memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Aaron Sturgis of Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls will be officiating. Burial of cremains will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the funeral home.

