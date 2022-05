LA CROSSE—Billy Ronald Inglett, 68, of La Crosse, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Rochester, MN.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at noon at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com