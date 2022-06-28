ETTRICK — Birdine O. Horn Finch, age 100, died on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Grand View Care Center in Blair, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in the North Beaver Creek Lutheran Church (First Building) in rural Ettrick, Wisconsin. Rev Adam Arend will be officiating. Public visitation will be held Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.