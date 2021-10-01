Birger Elias Eklov, age 85, passed away on September 29, 2021, at his Westby home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 28, 1936, in Jonkoping, Sweden to Oscar and Sigrid (Johansson) Eklov.

Birger is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter Karri (David) Bjornstad of Onalaska; two grandchildren, Cole Bjornstad of Chicago and Karissa (Ryan) Chapman of Oxford, England; Swedish Exchange son, Tim Nilsson of Berlin, Germany; one sister, SivAnn Meyer of Viroqua; brothers-in-law, Orlin (Priscilla) Midtlien and Orin Midtlien both of Holmen along with nieces, nephews, relatives, friends plus family in Sweden. Birger was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Sigrid Eklov; in-laws, Oscar and Aletha Midtlien and sister-in-law, Ria Midtlien.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby with burial to follow at Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery. A visitation will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. ending with Masonic and Order of Eastern Star services at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Additional visitation will be held Sunday at the church from Noon until 2:00 p.m. prior to the Celebration of Life. Masks will be required at the church and encouraged at the funeral home due to COVID-19 pandemic. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Birger’s family would like to express great thanks to the staffs at Bland Clinic-Dr. Calkins as well as Gundersen Clinic – Dr. Mariner and Lisa Gundersen; special friend Blane Charles, and neighbors Mike Buchanan, Leah and Tyler Gehrking.