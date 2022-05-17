LA CROSSE, WI / MESA, AZ—Bob Keil, age 85, was granted his angel wings May 9, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona.

Bob was born April 18, 1937, in La Crosse to Urban and Laura Keil. He graduated from Central High School in 1955. He then joined the Army Reserves for six years. After his military service he returned to help his dad on the family dairy farm where Bob continued to farm his entire life. As a lifetime resident of the town of Medary, he knew everyone in town. He was known for riding on his antique tractors and lifting his arms up high, his way of saying hi. This was followed by his boyish smile that everyone loved. It was later in life that Bob decided to get more active in the community.

He was elected on the La Crosse County Board from 2006 to 2016 where he served on the La Crosse County Zoning Department, Department of Aging and Disability, La Crosse County Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee and the La Crosse County Fair Board.

While on the County Board he shook hands with every person in his district, as everyone needed to know who their district representative was. At this same time, he was elected on the Town of Medary Board as a Supervisor. Bob and his wife Ruth established the Medary Family Fun Day, a community fundraiser which raised money to build a picnic shelter, a handicap chairlift for the town hall and the shelters playground equipment. This will benefit the Town of Medary for many years to come. This celebration continues today.

After retirement, Bob’s second home was in Mesa, Arizona. He loved Arizona, especially the warmth of the sun in the winter months and springtime in the desert with all the flowering cactus. It was since 2007 that Bob enjoyed traveling with his wife to much of the U.S. going on Cruises and trips, enjoying the beauty the Lord has given him. One of his many loved places was fishing with wonderful friends in Ontario, Canada for walleye. He also loved his garden.

Bob is survived by his wife Ruth; daughter Karen of La Crosse, Wisconsin; son Todd Zielke (Lori) of Castle Rock, Colorado; grandchildren: Isaac, Max and Dayna, along with numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: David and Franklin (Bud) Keil; sisters: Carol Brown and Virginia (Alfred) Werner, sister-in-Law Lorraine Keil and his former wife Janice.

A note from Bob: According to my wishes, I have chosen direct cremation. My previous experience with funerals in the past brought memories of tears and sadness. I do not want this. Instead, a celebration of my life will be at a later date. Thank you for being a part of my life, be kind to each other, think of the good memories. and may God bless!