Bobbette Marie (Gassen Alo) Boomer, at the age of 91, died peacefully in her home on the morning of August 16, 2023.

A service to honor and celebrate the life of Bobbette will be held on August 26, 2023 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska with visitation from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. with services from 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.