Bonita Jean Rossow (Farnam)

Bonita Jean (Farnam) Rossow, 79, of La Crosse, WI, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her daughters on December 16, 2021, at Eagle Crest South, after a long battle with dementia (FTD).

Bonnie was born in Red Wing, Minnesota, to Perry and Idella (Kokkeby) Farnam on July 24, 1942. She went to La Crosse Central High School then took many college courses at the University Wisconsin-La Crosse and Viterbo University. Bonnie married Doug Rossow on July 6, 1963, in La Crosse, WI. Bonnie worked at Trane Company in La Crosse for over 25 years in Human Resources and International Technology.

Having had a long family history at Trane Company, Bonnie was fortunate to have created so many close friendships. That was proven by all the visits, cards, letters, and emails that have been sent supporting her, especially in the past three years. Bonnie loved her grandchildren, family, and friends with every ounce of energy she had. She was an avid technology lover, game player, puzzle maker, and dog lover. Her greatest joy was being close to her family whenever possible.

We would like to extend a personal thank you to the staff at Eagle Crest South-Memory Care. The level of not only care but love that was given to Bonnie (Bon Bon) was unmeasurable. There are too many people to name, but know we see and thank you all. A very special thank you goes to Carrie O’Hearn who not only does her job as Director with precision and grace, but also became part of our family and “Bon Bon’s” daily light.

Bonnie is survived by, her daughter Connie Nau of Onalaska, WI; her daughter Peggy Vogel (Richard) of Onalaska, WI; grandchildren: Sydney Catherine Nau, Hayley Anne Nau, Benjamin Douglas Vogel and Alexander Lee Vogel; her mother-in-law, Verna Rossow of La Crosse, WI; as well as extended family and close friends. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Rossow; her parents: Perry Farnam and Idella (Kokkeby) Farnam; her brother-in-law, Gerald “Jerry” Rossow; her father-in-law, Gustav “Dick” Rossow; and her son-in-law, Michael Nau.

Bonnie will always be remembered for her love for her grandchildren, love for dogs, love for computers, gameboys, love for Stephanie Plum novels, love for diet pepsi on ice with a straw her love for NA beer and her love for driving fast.

A memorial service celebrating Bonnie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Private family burial will follow in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.