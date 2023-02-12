Bonita M. “Bonnie” Guenther, 81, of Stoddard, Wis., passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Private family committal services will be held at a later date. Bonnie’s full obituary will be available soon at www.schumacher-kish.com.
