Bonnie J. (Abelt) Shird

Bonnie was born November 19, 1937 in Richland Center, Wisconsin to Fred W. and Gertrude (Jones) Abelt, Bonnie passed away August 5, 2022 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Bonnie’s primary and elementary education was at a one room school known as Tunnelville School. She graduated from Viola High School in 1955. She attended Kahler Methodist School of Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota and graduated as a Registered Nurse.

The next few years were spent in the nursing profession at Vernon Memorial (Viroqua, Wisconsin) and Waukesha Memorial Hospitals.

On November 15, 1958 Bonnie married Harry Shird at The Viola United Methodist Church in Viola, Wisconsin. Our son Andrew was born in 1963. Followed two years later by daughter Laura Burbie in 1965.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by husband, Harry; son, Andrew (Susan); daughter, Laura; along with grandson, Michael Burbie; two step-grandchildren: Erik Doney (April) and Amber (Josh) Hainz; along with five step-great-grandchildren.

Also surviving Bonnie are her two sisters: Carolyn (Christopher) of Reno, NV and Lorita (Dennis) Hollenbeck of Raleigh, NC. Along with three nieces: Johanna Griffen, Tonya Graf and Tara Rogers.

Private family services were held with remains to be scattered somewhere in the Kickapoo Valley near La Farge.

