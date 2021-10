WEST SALEM, WI—Bonnie J. Ender passed away December 20, 2020 at the age of 87 years.

A graveside committal service will be held Saturday October 9 at 1:30 p.m. at the Neshonoc Cemetery West Salem. A celebration of life to follow at Bonnie’s favorite Friday night destination Westview Inn 174 S Leonard St West Salem. 2-5 p.m. Masks indoors encouraged.