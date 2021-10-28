 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bonnie J. Erickson

Bonnie J. Erickson, age 83, of LaCrosse, WI, formerly of rural Chaseburg, WI, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua with Rev. Jonathan Rimmert officiating. Burial will be in the Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat, WI.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services.

Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Can the workplace be COVID safe and eco-friendly?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News