Bonnie J. Erickson, age 83, of LaCrosse, WI, formerly of rural Chaseburg, WI, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua with Rev. Jonathan Rimmert officiating. Burial will be in the Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat, WI.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services.