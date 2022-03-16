Bonnie J. Peterson

STODDARD—Bonnie J. Peterson, 87, of Stoddard, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Saturday evening March 12, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Vernon County on July 21, 1934 to Oscar and Ella (Johnson) Sordahl. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1952. She married Edward T. Peterson on August 1, 1953, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. Together they farmed and raised their family, moving to their family farm on Oak Ridge near Stoddard in 1959 where they have resided ever since.

Bonnie was very active in her church, Homemaker’s, 4-H, her children’s school activities and in later years loved watching her grandchildren play sports. Edward and Bonnie enjoyed traveling with friends. These trips always had them returning home having made many new friends.

Bonnie was an excellent cook and baker and made delicious pies and breads. Her homemade “no recipe” potato salad was most requested for every family gathering by her children and grandchildren. When asked for the recipe it was a teaspoon or so, maybe about a tablespoon, a dash or a dollop, but it never and will never taste as good as Grandma Peterson’s!

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Edward; her daughter Julie (Michael) Noth of Chaseburg; her daughter Jane Mueller (Carrol Henkes Jr.) of Centennial, CO; and her son Brian Peterson of Stoddard; six grandchildren: Kadie (Brandon) Brueggen, Kale (Krista) Proksch, Jenna (Peter) Starmer, Whitney (Jesse) Martin, Jake Mueller and Geoff (Nicole) Lenser. She was also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren: Kennedy, Beckett, Dylan, Jade, Daniel, Bodie, Hunter, Jorgen, Henry, Sylvie and Hayden; her brothers: Rev. Myron (Harriet) Sordahl and Maynard (Kay) Sordahl; her sister Karlene Sordahl; a special niece, Linda Peterson, as well as many other nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Daniel Mueller in 1994; and a grandson, Korey Proksch in 2001.

Bonnie was a hardworking, faithful, loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be forever missed.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 19, 2022, at Bad Axe Independent Lutheran Church in Purdy. Rev. Don Greven will officiate with burial in the Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the Bad Axe Lutheran Church Radio Broadcast Fund or Moments Hospice.