VIROQUA — Bonnie Jean Brudos, 80, of Viroqua, Wis., passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Norseland Nursing Home.

Bonnie was born on October 30, 1942, in La Crosse, Wis., to Thomas and Alice (Runice) Brudos.

Bonnie grew up in Rush Creek and attended Viroqua Area Schools. Bonnie married Harold Olson and they later divorced.

Bonnie was known for her free spirit, love of nature and baking her famous donuts.

Bonnie is survived by her children: Deb (Brian) Fingerson of Madison Lake, Minn.; Doug (Brenda) Olson, Westby, Wis.; and her grandchildren: Kayla, Chase, Ashley, and Haley; her sister in-law, Mary Ann Brudos; her beloved dog, Foxy; as well as numerous friends and family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne Brudos; brother, Gaylen Brudos; and a sister in-law, Ada Brudos.

The family would like to thank Norseland Nursing Home and St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Bonnie.

Per Bonnie's expressed wishes there will not be any planned services.

Arrangements are in the care of Coulee Region Cremation Group.