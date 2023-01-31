Bonnie Jean (Hoff) Boerner, 71, formerly of Chaseburg, died peacefully on January 27, 2023 in Canada of Alzheimer’s. She was born October 7, 1951 in Vernon County to Virgil and Myra Hoff. She was baptized and confirmed at Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Bonnie was a 1969 graduate of Westby High School and a 1973 graduate of UW-Eau Claire with a degree in nursing. As a nurse, she worked for Nurses Christian Fellowship. On June 30, 1979, she married Alan Boerner at Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church. After their marriage, they moved to Canada. Bonnie loved sewing and was a very talented seamstress making quilts. She was happy to lend a hand with mending during her visits to Wisconsin.

Bonnie and Alan were blessed with three children, Zac, Linnea (Jeremy) Schellenberg and Cara (Stephen) Wilhite; four grandchildren, Mya, Zoey, Eli and Theo Schellenberg; her mother, Myra Hoff; a sister, Rachel (Roger) Niedfeldt and their children, Ryan (Kim) Niedfeldt – Max and Harper, Rick Niedfeldt, Robb (Shelly) Niedfeldt – Millie, Marshall and Maren; 2 brothers, Robert Hoff and his daughter, Ryssa Hoff, Ronald (Amanda) Hoff and their children, Nick (Marissa) Midtlien – Wyatt and Hazel, Danielle Hoff (Jeremy Wick) – Emerson, Nevaeh, Elizabeth and Jayce, Alyssa (Andrew) Unseth and Emily Hoff, many cousins, friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her father, Virgil, her brother, Billy and her nephew, Jonathan.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church, rural Chaseburg. A visitation will be held from 10:30 until service time. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.