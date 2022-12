ONALASKA — Bonnie Jean Taylor, 75, of Onalaska passed away peacefully December 10, 2022, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. To view her obituary in its entirety and leave her family online condolences, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.