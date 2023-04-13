CHIPPEWA FALLS- Bonnie K. Gunther, age 74 of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending.Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.
