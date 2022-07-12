On July 8, 2022, Bonnie Lee Corcoran passed away surrounded by her family and dear friends after a short battle with cancer. Bonnie was born to Arthur and Anna (Folkedahl) Larsen on March 9, 1943 in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Main East High School in Park Ridge, IL.

Although living in Illinois, she spent many of her summers as a young girl in Ettrick, WI at her Uncle Arnold’s farm. This created a love for animals and farm life. In the late 1960’s, she married Richard Beaver and settled on his family farm in Elroy, WI. Sadly, Richard was killed in a tractor accident on April 5, 1972. After this loss, she returned to Ettrick, where she always found comfort and met her last love, Ronald J. Corcoran. They were united in marriage on September 8, 1973 at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Ettrick.

They went on to have 2 children: Chad, who was born in 1974, and tragically passed away in a house fire on June 8, 2002, and a daughter Annie who was born in 1977. They raised a great number of foster children throughout the years, but only one became her daughter, Rosa Briggs. Beyond her natural born and foster children, Bonnie nurtured and loved every child that came within her circle, providing love, comfort and dependability.

Bonnie’s nurturing was also evident in her love for animals. After she and Ron married, they purchased a farm in Galesville. Their years of hard work created a beautiful farm and home. Bonnie’s creative and artistic influences and abilities can be seen in every flower garden and room in their home and yard.

Bonnie was the primary herdswoman, as Ronald worked as a police officer and detective for Trempealeau County. She was known and respected for her beautiful heifers and well-maintained herd of milking Holsteins. Her love of dogs, horses, pigs and goats was evident throughout the years as well.

After she stopped milking at her farm and sold the herd, she went on to start a traveling milking service called “Udder Relief”. She provided a service for farmers to maintain their herd while they were away for vacation or battling illness. She maintained that service for many years. When she retired completely from milking, she went on to open another business “Bonnie’s Interior Painting, Wallpapering and Estate Cleaning”. This was another successful venture which allowed her to show her skill and artistry in creating a beautiful home for clients.

Bonnie battled loss, heartache and physical pain throughout her life, but never submitted to the physical constraints it put her in or allowed for it to defeat her. She tried, no matter the challenge. Bonnie was the warmest and loving of mothers, a dedicated and caring wife, a wonderful sister-in-law and considerate friend. She will be greatly missed by all that knew or loved her.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ronald, her daughters Annie Corcoran (Ryan Stuteville) and Rosa Briggs (Dan) and many loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband Richard Beaver, her son Chad, parents Arthur and Anna Larsen, father-in-law Donald Corcoran, mother-in-law Myrtle Corcoran, a brother John Larsen and many other beloved family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday July 15, 2022, at St Bridget’s Catholic Cemetery in Ettrick followed by a Celebration of Life, and luncheon from 3:00pm to 7:00 pm at Tenba Ridge Winery, in Blair, WI.

If you wish to honor Bonnie, donations can be made to either St Jude Children’s Hospital or to your local animal shelter in her name.

When asked if she wanted any special message in her obituary, she stated, “Tell people to love each other”.

