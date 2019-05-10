VIROQUA — Bonnie Virginia (Heal) Sherry, 94, of Viroqua, died Thursday May 2, 2019, at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care.
Bonnie was born in Viola, Jan. 29, 1925, to James Bernard and Alice (Pugh) Heal. She was a graduate of Viola High School. She worked at various jobs including working at the Badger Ordinance Works during World War II. Bonnie married Carlyle Sherry Dec. 29, 1944. Two days later, Carlyle was sent to Europe to fight in World War II and they did not start their married life together until the end of the war two years later. Bonnie spent most of her married life working with Carlyle on their dairy farm, where she enjoyed working hard and being a farm wife. In later years, they enjoyed traveling and went on many bus trips exploring the U.S. Bonnie was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Nothing was more important to Bonnie than her family. Her main concern the last week of her life was to make sure they were “all right.”
Bonnie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Mark D. Jacobson; her granddaughter, Kristin (Eric) Potter and grandson, Eric (fiancee, Bethany Wemette) Jacobson; and her one great-granddaughter, Lucy Potter. She is further survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Philip and Charlotte Sherry; her sister-in-law, Joanne Sherry; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Lana (Bill) Wheeler and Dana (Sherry) Heal, to whom she was like a second mother.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Carlyle;her grandsons, Kyle and Greg; her brothers, Denver, Ed and Lester Heal; and her sisters, Gladys Drake and Helen Johnson.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Vernon Memorial Healthcare for all of their excellent care and concern for Bonnie during her illness. Thank you also, to the staff of Creamery Creek for making Bonnie’s last few months of life comfortable and happy.
A visitation for Bonnie were from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday May 6, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. The funeral services for Bonnie were Tuesday, May 7, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua, with a visitation hour prior to the service at church. Pastor Yvonne Marshall will officiate.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy. 56W) in Viroqua is serving the family.