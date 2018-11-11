ONALASKA — Bonnie Williams, 66, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in her home on Brice Prairie.
Bonnie Kollene (Ogden) Williams was born in La Crosse, to William Ogden and LaVonne Sloan Nov. 20, 1951. She graduated from La Crosse Central High School. She married Donald Williams in Caledonia, Minn. She worked as a screen printer for D-Lux Screen Printing Company and for many years at Empire Screen Printing, until her retirement. Bonnie had a passion for animals, often taking in stray cats that would show up on her porch. She also had a love for fishing and would spend many nights on Lake Onalaska, fishing for catfish. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Donald; daughter, Andrea Parins (Mark II) of Genoa; son, Aaron Williams of Onalaska; stepdaughter, Renee Williams (Sam Steele) of Sparta; brother, William Ogden (Carol) of La Crosse, sister, Vicki Olinger (Robert) of La Crosse and brother, Michael Sloan of Vancouver, Wash.; mother, LaVonne Sloan of La Crosse; grandson, Mark Parins III of La Crosse; granddaughter, Kayla Stoa (Nicholas) of Holmen; stepgrandsons, Ashley and TJ Dahl of Sparta; great-grandsons, Landon Cary and Greg Butterfield; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her father, William Ogden; her brother, Larry Ogden; and her grandmother, Bernice Lutz.
A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in the Gathering Place at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.