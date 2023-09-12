CHIPPEWA FALLS — Borgny Louise Ager, 87, of Chippewa Falls passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls.

Borgny was born at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire on June 27, 1936, to Eyvind and Inga (Pederson) Ager. She attended grade school and junior high in Eau Claire and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1954. Borgny attended First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and Christ Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.

Borgny studied accounting at the Eau Claire Vocational School. In Eau Claire, she worked at Luther Hospital and the Gamble Robinson Company. She worked in Milwaukee for nine years at Smith Engineering as a billing clerk. She moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, where she worked in the lumber division of the Minnesota Farmers Union. She also worked for RC Cola and worked in the accounting department at Control Data, Minneapolis, for 10 years.

Borgny moved to Chippewa Falls in the early 1990s. She was a lifetime member of the Sons of Norway. She traveled to Norway with her mother in 1986 and returned in 2005 by herself. While in Norway, she enjoyed learning more about her family heritage. Borgny played softball in high school. She enjoyed tennis, golfing, bowling and cross-country skiing. She liked to knit, to sew and to do cross stitch. She doted on her cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Roald A. Ager and Waldemar T. Ager; and her nephews Roger Ager and Lauren Ager.

She is survived by a brother, Frederik (Mariann) Ager of Arlington, Texas; nieces, Linda (Brett Hart) Ager, Kristine (John) Bejin, Nancy Ager, Susan Avery, Lizbeth (Thomas) Nicolaides, Kristina Mabey and Andrea (Piyush Khare) Ager-Khare; nephews, Frederik Ager, and Daniel Ager; and by many great- and great-great-nephews and nieces.

Borgny suggests memorials be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, the Waldemar Ager Association in Eau Claire or to Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.