Bradford "Brad" L. Noah

HOLMEN—Bradford “Brad” L. Noah, 62, of Holmen, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse after a brief illness.

Survivors include his wife, Mary (Garvalia) Noah; Trevor (Stephanie) Hauser of Farmington, MN, Krista (Jesse) Kook of Hugo, MN and grandchildren: Kian and Kambri Hauser, Ellie and Jack Kook. Brad is further survived by his mother, Donna; brothers: Greg Noah of Bucklin, MO and his daughter, April Knazik, Kevin (Gayle) Noah of Chillicothe, MO, Jason Noah of Liberty, MO and his daughters: Cassia, Ariana, and Bianca; sisters: Rhonda Noah (Harry Lemley) of Kearney, MO and Becky (Jared) Gudehus of Liberty, MO and their children: Gunnar, Gabrielle, Grant and Gannon; brother-in-law, James (Shari) Garvalia of Lake in the Hills, IL and their sons: Michael and Jeffrey; sister-in-law, Patricia (LaVern) Libke of Hazelhurst, WI and their daughters: Lesley Libke and Nicole Jackson, and her children: Saniyah, Calogero (C.J.) and Matayah; sister-in-law, Kathleen (Greg) Curti of Stoddard, WI and their children: Olivia and Christian.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services.

To view his obituary in its entirety and leave online condolences, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.

