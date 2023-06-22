Bradley Julsrud, a loving father, brother, and friend, passed away on April 29, 2023. With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to a remarkable man who touched the lives of many with his amazing sense of humor, kindness, and unwavering love. Bradley will be deeply missed, but his memory will forever live on in the hearts of his three children, Matt, Siri, and Erika.

Bradley worked at La Crosse Footwear in La Crosse, WI for 35 years from 1974-2009. He has always been known for his love of music and his heart belonged to The Beatles. Their iconic melodies spoke to his soul, and he found abundant joy in their timeless tunes. Another passion that brought Bradley immense joy was his unwavering support for the Green Bay Packers football team. He was an ardent fan and Sundays were spent gathered around the television enjoying the camaraderie of the game.

His love for his children and his fun-loving spirit will forever inspire us.

A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends to honor the life of Bradley Julsrud at LC’s Venue on July 22, 2023 from 2:30-5:30 PM in Rochester, MN. Please contact Matt Julsrud (608) 518-7595 for more information.