BOYD — Brenda K. Peterson, 61, of Boyd died suddenly of natural causes on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

She was born Nov. 4, 1960, in Madison, Wisconsin, to the Earl and JoAnn (Ringlestetter) Bergman. She grew up south of Stanley and graduated from Stanley-Boyd High in 1979. She attended college in Green Bay but returned home shortly after to marry her high school sweetheart, David Peterson. They wed Oct. 4, 1980, at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Brenda was a passionate, creative soul whose whole world revolved around her family and the home and farm she and Dave built. If she wasn’t decorating for the seasons, sewing quilts and pillows or painting, she was outside working beside Dave and son Matt on the farm. Throughout the last 10 years, she spent every free moment with her grandchildren, sparking their imagination, fostering a love of animals and nature, and exploring as much as possible.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dave; son, Matt (Julie) Peterson of Boyd; and Laurie (Tom) Underwood of Lakeville, Minnesota; five grandchildren: Isaac, Aaron and Ezra Peterson and Emery and Etta Underwood; eight siblings: Cindy Hintz, Leonard (Jocelyn) Bergman, Rayne (Lyle) Sonnentag, Sandra (Gayle) Tuggle, Bernie (Erin) Bergman, Linda (Kent) Pilgrim, Becky (Joel) Herring and Tracy Selk. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gayle Bergman, as well as her father and mother-in-law, Bob and Rita Peterson.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church-Boyd with Father William Felix Officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery-Boyd. Visitations will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley with a parish rosary at 4 p.m. and Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of departure to the church at the funeral home.