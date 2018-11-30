VIROQUA — Brian C. Gardner, 51, of Viroqua passed away surrounded by family Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at the Bland-Bekkedal Center for Hospice in Viroqua after a 13 month fight with brain cancer.
Brian was born April 29, 1967, in Viroqua, to Orvin and Donna (Holt) Gardner. He graduated from Viroqua High School in 1985. Brian married Tammy Kilen July 24, 1993, and their daughter, Amanda, was born in 1997. Brian worked as a hired farm hand for several years. He then worked at the Ford garage, CARQUEST and River Valley Auto Sales. He also spent countless hours farming the family farm with his Dad, which he especially enjoyed. He also enjoyed restoring the family-owned antique tractors. Brian was a lifelong member of Liberty Pole United Methodist Church and also regularly attended his wife’s home church, Franklin Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy; daughter, Amanda (Ray) Huggins; brother, Darin Gardner; sister, Stacy (Jeff) Matson; niece, Faith Gardner; nephews, Jacob and Riley Gardner and Alan and Otto Matson. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and friends, as well as special friends, Linda and Kevin Wilkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; uncles, aunts, and infant nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Liberty Pole United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jean Waldron officiating. Burial will take place in the Liberty Pole Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, as well as 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is proudly serving the family.