ORLANDO, Fla. — Brian James Wogernese died at his home in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 18, 2022, after battling esophageal cancer. He was born on Jan. 15, 1970, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to David Wogernese and Donna Felzkowski Wogernese. When he was 5 years old, the family moved to Chippewa Falls, where Brian attended Holy Ghost Elementary School and graduated from McDonell Central High School in 1988.

After high school, he attended college for a time before embarking on a career in the hotel industry. Starting out as a shuttle driver he worked his way up to managing hotels before starting his own hotel franchise company, Cobblestone Hotels. He went on to start his own restaurant franchise company as well, Wissota Chophouse, and was an owner in the Wissota High Shores Supper Club in Chippewa Falls.

Brian was an avid traveler and especially enjoyed RVing. He also loved to entertain and was a huge Disney fan. He collected muscle cars and enjoyed attending car auctions. He was extremely generous and contributed to numerous charitable causes but especially to those supporting his beloved hometown of Chippewa Falls and McDonell Central High School.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kim (Emerson) Wogernese; children: Riley, Alexandria and Madison and siblings, Mark, Amy, Chris, Jason and Donovan.

There will be a celebration of life open house for Brian from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Wissota High Shores Supper Club in Chippewa Falls. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please carry-on Brian’s generous spirit by making a donation to your own favorite cause.