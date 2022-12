ONALASKA — Brian Lee Dow, 76, of Onalaska passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022, in his home. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on December 15, 2022, at Schwefel's Restaurant, 39877 WI-Trunk 16, Oconomowoc, Wis. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.