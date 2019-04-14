Brian W. Poellinger, 40, of La Crosse died Thursday, April 11, 2019, in his home. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyo., Jan. 15, 1979, to Bill and Susan (Mattie) Poellinger.
Brian graduated from Logan High School, class of 1999. Brian loved and admired his only daughter!
He is survived by his daughter; Kassidy Poellinger; his parents, Bill and Susan Poellinger; maternal grandparents, Ronald and Janice Mattie; maternal great-grandmother, Elsie Mattie; and nephew, Julian Poellinger. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Teresa Olson, Susan (Rich) Thompson, Steve (Brandi) Poellinger, Debra (Don) Peterson and Vicki (Scott) Sheehan; and many cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by his brother, Shawn Poellinger; Lori Mattie, Archie C. Mattie, William M. Poellinger Sr., Mary Poellinger, Laura Olson and George Olson.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Friends and family may call from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials are preferred and will be determined by the family in Brian’s name at a later date.
