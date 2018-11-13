Brian J. Wieman, 54, of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly from a motor vehicle accident Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
He was born in La Crosse, Aug. 8, 1964, to Richard E. and Mary B. Wieman. Brian graduated from Central High School in 1982. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served in the 82nd Airborne Division and the 79th MP Company. While in the military, he served in Grenada, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Germany and Iraq. Brian retired from the U.S. Army after serving for 24 years.
Brian was currently employed at Viterbo College as a groundskeeper. He enjoyed his coworkers and the pot lucks they had shared together.
A fond memory of Brian’s was his six-week voyage down the Mississippi River in a pontoon boat with his son, Joshua. Brian enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with his best friend, Tommy Peterson. He especially enjoyed being “Uncle Bear Claws,” to Max and Ellie. Brian had a huge heart and enjoyed helping others without expecting anything is return.
He will be missed greatly.
Brian is survived by his children, Joshua Wieman, Megan (Jake) Stetzer and their children; mother, Mary B. Wieman; sister, Wanda (Tom) Blenka; brothers, Brad (Beth) Wieman, Brent (Katie) Wieman; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard.
Per Brian’s wishes, there will be no services.