Brooke Elizabeth Russell, 5-month-old daughter of Daniel and Hayli (McGuire) Russell of La Crosse, passed away suddenly on Jan. 18, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 25, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m.