A visitation for Bruce A. Ritter, 61, of Jacksonville, AL, will be held from 1-3:00 p.m. on June 11, 2022 at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center.

Bruce passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022. He is preceded by his father, James Michael Ritter; brother, James A. Ritter; and nephews, Isaiah A. Bridges and Dillon Ritter.

Bruce is survived by his mother, Helen Mae Naysmith; step-father, Ronald Naysmith; sister, Wanda Blocker and her husband, Greg; brothers, Robin Ritter, Kevin Ritter, and Kyle Ritter; and sisters-in-law, Sammye Ritter and Maggie Ritter.

Memorial donations may be sent to Celebrate Recovery at Mt. View Church, 3300 McClellan Blvd., Anniston, AL 36201.

