 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bruce A. Ritter

Bruce A. Ritter

A visitation for Bruce A. Ritter, 61, of Jacksonville, AL, will be held from 1-3:00 p.m. on June 11, 2022 at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center.

Bruce passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022. He is preceded by his father, James Michael Ritter; brother, James A. Ritter; and nephews, Isaiah A. Bridges and Dillon Ritter.

Bruce is survived by his mother, Helen Mae Naysmith; step-father, Ronald Naysmith; sister, Wanda Blocker and her husband, Greg; brothers, Robin Ritter, Kevin Ritter, and Kyle Ritter; and sisters-in-law, Sammye Ritter and Maggie Ritter.

Memorial donations may be sent to Celebrate Recovery at Mt. View Church, 3300 McClellan Blvd., Anniston, AL 36201.

Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: When should you arrive at the airport?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News