WINONA — Bruce Allen Krings, 83, of Winona died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Bruce was born Dec. 23, 1939, in Winona to Arthur and Evelyn (Hero) Krings. He attended school in Winona and graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1957. He began employment at Hal Leonard Publishing right after high school and worked there for 44 years, retiring as the plant manager in 2001.

Bruce married Yvonne (Johnson) Steer (divorced) in 1958, and they raised their five children, Brian (Crystal) Krings, Keith (Dawn) Krings, Thomas (Vaughn) Krings, Dyann Krings (deceased) and Linda Krings in Winona. Bruce later married Barbara (Stellpflug) Krings in 1989 and gained two bonus children with his stepsons, Robert (Jennifer) Stellpflug and Michael (Paula) Stellpflug.

Bruce’s love of the outdoors was his passion in life; he had grown up participating in the Boy Scouts and enjoyed many years of camping, hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. He loved spending his winters in Sarasota, Florida, and spent every moment possible on the beach, his vast collection of sand dollars and sharks teeth bear witness to the time he spent in the Gulf of Mexico surf.

He enjoyed a feisty game of cribbage with any family member who dared take on the challenge. He loved to laugh and enjoy a night around his firepit. He passed his passion for fishing and hunting on to his sons and spent many a day in a boat or in the woods with his sons and grandsons. He had great pride in his gardening skills as proven by the bushels of tomatoes he harvested every year and the beautiful flowers that surround his house.

Bruce is survived by his aforementioned children, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is loved and will be missed by all.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from noon to 1 p.m. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.

Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.