Bruce Edward Timmreck, son of the late Ronald and Carolyn Timmreck, was born on March 2, 1956, in Williston, N.D. Bruce most recently was a resident of Hope Stay Assisted Living in Holmen, Wis. Bruce fought a 50-year battle with MS and on April 26, 2023, he passed away at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.

Bruce was a mail carrier for the USPS of Williston, N.D. for 28 years. He had a love of music and guitars until his MS no longer allowed him to continue playing and writing music. He was an active member of the Praise and Worship Team of New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston, N.D., for many years.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Karen of Holmen, Wis.; his daughters: Angie (Jace) Picken of Whapeton, N.D., and Lisa (Matt) Laughlin of Minnesota; his step-son, Aaron (Veronica) Dwyer of Dickinson, N.D.; brothers: Russell of Alexander, N.D., and Douglas of Williston, N.D.; sister, Bonnie (Bob) Bader of Williston, N.D.; brothers-in-law: Brian (Barb) Akey of Onalaska, Wis., David (Carol) Akey of Weston, Wis., Bill (Rhonda) Akey of High Bridge, Wis.; his grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Karen and family would like to thank Pastor Scott Skogen and the congregation of Northside Presbyterian Church in La Crosse, Wis., for the special prayers during this time.

Thank you to the Caregiver Team of Hope Stay Assisted Living of Holmen, Wis.