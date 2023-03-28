VIROQUA—Bruce Eldon York, age 87, of Viroqua, WI, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his home surrounded by the love of his family in the final days of his life. Bruce was born to Ethlelyn and Arbin York on March 15,1936 in New Lisbon, WI. Bruce attended New Lisbon High School where he was a standout multi-sport athlete. He continued to excel playing basketball and tennis at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater and earned his bachelor of education degree. He was inducted into the athletic hall of fame at both schools. While attending college, Bruce met his beloved Judy; they were married in 1958. Bruce and Judy enjoyed 45 years of marriage filled with love, blessed with children and grandchildren, life-long friends, travel, adventure, tennis and golf. Judy referred to Bruce as Yorkie but his other favorite titles were Coach, Dad, and especially Grampa or Papa.

Bruce spent the majority of his career at Viroqua High School teaching history and political science. He earned his masters degree in teaching in 1968. Over the years he coached a multitude of sports including tennis, football, track, golf, and baseball, but his passion was always basketball. He was a dedicated teacher and coach, and to the last days of his life his former students and players still reached out to offer their gratitude and share memories of the time spent playing for him.

When not at school, Bruce could be found playing golf or tennis, traveling with his family, meeting friends for breakfast for what he called “smart talk”, or in his canoe at Sidie Hollow fishing. Bruce was a present, patient and fun-loving dad and grandpa. He spent endless hours teaching his girls to play golf, tennis, and basketball, along with baiting fish hooks, flying kites, and traveling throughout the country making sure to stop at every historical marker along the way. Bruce was deeply loved by his grandchildren. They will treasure memories of him attending concerts, dance recitals and games, trips to Disney World, dancing on the square, the dragon park, driving the golf cart, pancakes from McDonalds, his cheesehead hat, and not always having to follow the rules.

In 2005 Bruce married Marcy Lewis. He and Marcy enjoyed summers in Wisconsin and winters at their home in Florida until her passing in 2021. Bruce spent the last year of his life in Minnesota near his children and grandchildren who were thankful to have that time with him. He often told them “I’ve had a good life”.

Bruce is survived by his children: Jody (Ross) Chambers, Jayne (Dan) Carrington, and Lisa (Chris) York; grandchildren: Chloe (Mazen Abusharkh) Chambers, Halle Chambers, Noah Carrington, Ashley York and Bryce York; siblings: Dwight (Mary) York and John (Helen) York; and brother in-law, Jerry VonFalkenstein.

He was preceded in death by his wives: Judy York and Marcy Lewis York; his parents, Ethelyn and Arbin York; sisters: Janet Christiansen and Helene Von Falkenstein; and infant brother, Conrad York.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at the Viroqua United Methodist Church with Pastor Erica Martinez-Flores officiating; services will be live-streamed on the Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Facebook Page. Burial will follow in the Viroqua Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church.

Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com.