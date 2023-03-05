A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Church of the Crucifixion, 420 S. Second St., La Crescent, MN 55947, with Rev. John L. Evens II officiating. Friends may call on the family at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial with military honors provided by American Legion Post 595 will follow at the Crucifixion Cemetery. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family.