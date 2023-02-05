A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at The Church Of The Crucifixion in La Crescent. Rev. John L. Evans II will officiate. Burial with military honors provided by the Gittens-Leidel American Legion Post 595 will follow in the Crucifixion Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call on the family at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. A full obituary and the opportunity to leave condolences will follow shortly at www.schumacher-kish.com.