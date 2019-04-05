LA CROSSE/TOMAH — Bruce. L. Butterfuss, 64, of La Crosse and formerly of Tomah died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born Dec. 14, 1954, to Leonard L. and Betty (Taylor) Butterfuss in Tomah.
He is survived by his sons, Dennis (Jessica) of Tomah and David of Tomah; grandchildren, Ethan Resop and Alexia, Bayne, Jacob, Cody and John Butterfuss; siblings, Kathy (Kurt) Westpfahl, Kurt (Laura) Butterfuss and Karyl (Chris) Utke; his stepmother, Ruby Butterfuss; and his step siblings. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Betty; and his brother, Brian.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Bible Evangelical Free Church in Tomah, with a luncheon to follow. Pastor Tim Erickson will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.