LA CROSSE — Bruce Waters, age 77, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly; for it was not his time, on June 2, 2023, at the VA Medical Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Bruce was born on March 14, 1946, to James and Josephine (Angulo) Waters in Manhattan, New York. He was united in marriage to Carole (Pederson) on May 25, 2008, in Tomah, Wisconsin. In his younger years he worked in contracting. From building, constructing and remodeling; he was known to build many marvelous structures. He also owned a gas station. Bruce enjoyed swimming, with many memorable trips to different oceans. He also loved Goldwing motorcycles but due to an unfortunate accident, he was forced to park his favorite ride. He also loved to hunt and fish and spend time out in nature. Bruce and Carole had plans to go to New Mexico, where he lived for 20 years prior, to hold hands while watching the sunsets. Those who knew him would describe him as kind and compassionate. He would do whatever it took to make someone else smile, including showing his well known goofy and humorous side. He was very selfless, and the happiness of others mattered to him above all. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.