Bryan Antony

Bryan R. Antony, 57 of La Crosse died Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, as a result of cardiac arrest while deer hunting.
He was born in La Crosse, March 4, 1961, to Donald and Patricia (Klos) Antony. Bryan enjoyed hockey and everything outdoors, from muskie fishing to hunting, but mostly he enjoyed time with his family and friends. He graduated from Central High School in 1979 and UW-Madison in 1983. He then worked for the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority for over 30 years. He married Christine Sharpe June 15, 1996, and they later divorced.
Bryan is survived by his mother, Patricia Antony; children, Alyson, Kirsten and Dominic; grandson, Kane Harelson; siblings, Pamela Hass, Sheila (Mark) Olsen, Steve (Linda) Antony, Sue (Paul) Puerzer, Jim (Jane) Antony; and his nieces and nephews, Jeremy (Ashley) Hass, Erica Hass, Neil (Kate) Olsen, Joe (Jess) Olsen, Melissa (Jeremy) Anderson, Heather Antony, Chad (Rachel) Antony, Jennifer (Adam) Hutson, Megan and Payton Puerzer, Evan and Luke Antony; and his cherished time with the Silha family. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Antony. The family wants to thank all the first responders from Tri-State Ambulance, West Salem Fire Department and the La Crosse County Sherriff’s Department for their extraordinary efforts that day.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday evening at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Visitation will also be held from noon until the time of Mass Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Bryan's memory.