LA CROSSE — Bryan J. Bahr, 66 of La Crosse passed away Friday, April 21, 2023.

He is survived by his father, Eugene Bahr (Ruth Chitwood); siblings: Garry (Amy) Bahr, Laura (Darrel) Dwyer, Lisa Thibodeau and Lucy (Brian) Jacobson; and very special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia (McDaniel) Bahr; and a sister, Linda Radke.

His outgoing and friendly manner will be missed by his family and many friends. A private service will be held.

The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.