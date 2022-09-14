Bryce Hewitt Bierman, age 39, of Coon Valley, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. He was born on August 27, 1983, in Elgin, Illinois, to Steve and Kathy (Hewitt) Bierman.

Bryce was our beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend. Bryce was an avid fisherman, angler, and outdoorsman. Much of his love for the outdoors developed as a childhood Boy Scout. He spent a lot of time throughout the summers fishing the lakes of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Canada for every fish he could get his hands on with his Dad and his brother, Shea. He recently discovered his love for walking the cold streams of the driftless area of Wisconsin fishing for trout. His passion for the Viroqua area and a cooking opportunity at the Driftless Cafe led him to move to the area in October of 2021. Bryce had an infectious laugh, an easy-going presence and was so funny. These qualities loved by his friends and family in Illinois made Bryce a magnet to those at the Driftless Cafe and will always be remembered by his friends there who quickly became a second family.

Bryce had many hobbies and interests and was a lover of many genres of music. He shared many of his interests with his niece, Gwen and nephew, August. They both now bake, cook, play video games, fish and listen to musicians such as Orville Peck because of their favorite Uncle Bryce. Bryce was proud to be Godfather to Gwen and passed his genes on to August who bears a strong resemblance to Bryce.

Bryce was the second half to his best friend and brother, Shea. As kids, Bryce and Shea spent most of their time in the woods near their home drinking out of the stream and building forts. As young adults they navigated life together, working in the same restaurants and living together in various apartments and rentals throughout the Hampshire, DeKalb and Union area. They spent much of their time together at concerts, playing Street Fighter, fishing and sitting around at night watching TV, talking and laughing. Bryce and Shea have a profound brotherly bond that will never be broken.

With his keen wit and his passion for cooking Bryce touched and enriched the lives of those that love him. Survivors include his parents, Kathy and Steve Bierman; his brother, Shea (Lea) Bierman; his niece, Gwen Bierman; his nephew, August Bierman; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Bryce's Life will be held at a later date.

Bryce’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center Critical Care Staff, The University of Wisconsin Organ & Tissue Donation Team, and Erik Ekay and the entire staff at the Driftless Cafe in Viroqua.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trout Unlimited – Wisconsin Council or World Central Kitchen.