Bud (Richard) Pierson

Bud was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper. He enjoyed horseback riding with his son and grandchildren. His idea of a great weekend was watching his grandsons’ wrestle or his granddaughters’ gymnastics. Bud was a jack-of-all trades and even taught himself how to craft leather for horse tack and other leather goods. He was well known by many sportsmen in the county and loved spending time with his trapping buddies in the fur shed, making turtle soup, and knitting his own turtle traps. He taught many young trappers the secrets of the outdoorsman trade.