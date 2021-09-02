Bud (Richard) Pierson, age 78, of Trempealeau peacefully passed after a three-month battle with cancer on August 30, 2021 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital, La Crosse, WI.
Bud is preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Sue Pierson at the age of 3, his father, Rip (Riley) Pierson, mother Helen (Bob) Lively, brother Greg (Dee) Pierson, and mother-in-law Gertrude Schneider.
Survived by wife, Shelby Pierson and two children Trudi (Jim) Lahr and Rick (Kari) Pierson; his nine grandchildren: Hillary (AJ) Freitag, Reece (Kayla) Pierson, Corey (Mackenzie) Lahr, Chase Pierson, Ashley (Shaun) Starck, Brady Baumgarten, Isaac Lahr, Katie Pierson, Amanda Pierson, and great granddaughter Bella; his brothers: Butch (Carol) Pierson, Duane (Melinda) Pierson, and Mike (Pam)Lively; sisters: Robin (Russ) Beatty, Sue (Russ) Stephenson, and Lisa (David) Smith.
Bud was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper. He enjoyed horseback riding with his son and grandchildren. His idea of a great weekend was watching his grandsons’ wrestle or his granddaughters’ gymnastics. Bud was a jack-of-all trades and even taught himself how to craft leather for horse tack and other leather goods. He was well known by many sportsmen in the county and loved spending time with his trapping buddies in the fur shed, making turtle soup, and knitting his own turtle traps. He taught many young trappers the secrets of the outdoorsman trade.
His family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Pastor Mark and Laura Stauffacher and all members of Berean Baptist Church for all the meals, lawn care, and personal visits these past three months.
Visitation will be held at Berean Baptist Church, N20601 US HWY 53, Galesville, WI on Saturday, September 4, 2021at 1:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m.
He will be forever loved and missed by his family.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.