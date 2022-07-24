Burton (Burt) Edmund Altman, 91, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022. He lived a fulfilled life and enriched the lives of others. Born in Chicago, Ill., on Jan. 24, 1931. Burt was married to his childhood sweetheart, Norma Lebovitz, for 69 years.

Burt is survived by his two sons: James and Robert; daughters-in-law: Devi Altman-Segal and Ellen Altman; and granddaughter, Erin Altman.

Burt served in the military during the Korean War. He later was a principal in suburban Chicago before becoming a professor, and longtime department chair, in the department of education at UW-La Crosse from 1965 to 1993. While at the university he actively supported the international students program, with many of the graduating students becoming part of his “international family.”

In retirement, Burt (and Norma) organized worldwide tours (including trips to Cuba, Vietnam and South Africa) and volunteered their time to several community organizations. Burt loved opera (which skipped a generation), movies, travel, humorous stories and,most importantly, time spent with family and friends.

In essence, Burt was a tremendous person with exceptional values. He will be greatly missed by his family and vast network of friends.

In lieu of a ceremony, which he would say is “not his speed,” a celebration of Burt and Norma’s life will take place later this year in their hometown of La Crosse, Wisconsin.

A detailed obituary Burt Altman wrote for himself can be found on the website for the Dickinson Funeral Home in La Crosse, Wisconsin.