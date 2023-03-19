Burton “Burt” Eugene Andrus passed away peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by loved ones at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at First Ev. Lutheran Church, La Crosse. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Online guestbook, livestream link, and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.