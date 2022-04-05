 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Byron E. Nelson

Byron E. Nelson, 86, of Holmen passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and a private family burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery, rural Holmen.

A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the funeral home and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

