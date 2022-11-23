CHIPPEWA FALLS—Byron Moldrem, 79, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on November 19, 2022, at his residence under the care of Mayo Hospice after his battle with lung cancer.

He was born August 7, 1943, to Julius and Bernice (Geist) Moldrem. He graduated from Cadott High School in 1961.

On October 11, 1977, he married Kathleen McDonald at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.

He worked as a route salesman for bread companies including Bunny Bread, Mrs. Carter’s, Master, Holsum and Sara Lee before retiring.

He also loved helping on the farm of extended “family”; Stanley Voecks and Randy (Kay) Scheidler.

He is survived by daughters: Claudia (Pete) Lecher and their sons: Bryan Moldrem and Blayde Lecher of Eau Claire; Colleen (Dale) Ericson and their son, Riley of Eau Claire; sons: Steve (Jill) Moldrem and their son, Jake of Melbourne, FL; Aaron Moldrem of Minnesota; sisters: Julia (Gary) Hanson of Sun Prairie, WI; Ardes (Tim) Benson of Eden Prairie, MN and sister-in-law, Carlene Schroeder of Altoona, WI.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, father and mother-in-law: Robert and Ruth McDonald; brother and sister-in-law: LeVerne and Patricia Moldrem.

The family would like to thank Dr. Sandeep Basu, the staff at Mayo Cancer Center and Mayo Clinic Hospice for their care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Notre Dame Catholic Church 117 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, WI. 54729 with Father Jesse Burish officiating. Interment will be in the Big Drywood Cemetery, Town of Goetz, Chippewa County following the funeral mass.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of Funeral Mass Saturday at the Church.

Leiser Funeral Home 511 N. Main St., Cadott, WI.

